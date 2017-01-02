AP Now: College Football
(###) Number of first place votes
|Rank
|team
|Record
|Points
|PV Rank
|1
|Alabama (61)
|13-0
|1,525
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|11-1
|1,444
|2
|3
|Clemson
|12-1
|1,396
|3
|4
|Washington
|12-1
|1,329
|4
|5
|Penn State
|11-2
|1,252
|8
|6
|Michigan
|10-2
|1,249
|5
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-2
|1,173
|7
|8
|Wisconsin
|10-3
|1,054
|6
|9
|USC
|9-3
|1,040
|10
|10
|Florida State
|9-3
|889
|12
|11
|Colorado
|10-3
|886
|9
|12
|Western Michigan
|13-0
|871
|13
|13
|Oklahoma State
|9-3
|800
|11
|14
|West Virginia
|10-2
|788
|14
|15
|Louisville
|9-3
|542
|16
|16
|Stanford
|9-3
|508
|17
|17
|Auburn
|8-4
|493
|18
|18
|Virginia Tech
|9-4
|372
|19
|19
|LSU
|7-4
|351
|21
|20
|Florida
|8-4
|331
|15
|21
|Iowa
|8-4
|272
|22
|22
|Pittsburgh
|8-4
|237
|24
|23
|Temple
|10-3
|229
|-
|24
|Nebraska
|9-3
|196
|23
|25
|South Florida
|10-2
|173
|24
College Football Playoff championship game tickets will be hard to come by, of course.